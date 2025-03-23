No. 2 LSU baseball suffers second loss of season 11-7 to No. 5 Texas

@LSUBaseball

AUSTIN, Texas - No. 2 LSU baseball suffered their second loss of the season 11-7 against No. 5 Texas on Saturday.

The Tigers and Longhorns exchanged the lead throughout the game with LSU leading 7-6 heading into the seventh inning, but Texas scored two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to take the game.

Jared Jones led LSU at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double and RBI.

Connor Benge was credited with the loss for LSU, allowing two runs in 1.2 innings.

The Tigers' 17-game win streak comes to an end. LSU is now 22-2 overall and 4-1 in SEC play.

The series, tied at one, will be decided Sunday in Austin at 2 p.m.