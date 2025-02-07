68°
No. 2 Liberty basketball preparing for district match up with No. 1 Catholic High
BATON ROUGE - District play is starting this week, and the Baton Rouge area is home to one of the toughest districts in the state, 4-5A.
The district is made up of 3 recent state champions: Zachary, Liberty and Catholic. Other members like Central, Scotlandville and Woodlawn are all major contenders this year as well.
On Friday, No. 2 Liberty will host No. 1 Catholic for what is expected to be one of the biggest games of the regular season.
The Patriots are coming off of a state championship in 2024, but Catholic has momentum. They've only lost one game this season.
Liberty has made their identity in playing fast and physical and that won't be any different against the Bears on Friday night.
Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at Liberty High School.
