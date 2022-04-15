No. 15 LSU baseball losses game 2 to No. 6 Arkansas 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE - LSU baseball falls to Arkansas 4-0 in game two.

The Tigers' bats struggled again, only having 3 hits. On the mound, it was another rocky start for Blake Money, as he threw 6.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits.

The Tigers fall to 23-11 on the year and 7-7 in SEC play. The Razorbacks will look for the sweep tomorrow at 2 p.m.