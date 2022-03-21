68°
No. 13 LSU baseball avoids sweep with 7-6 win over Texas A&M

No. 13 LSU trailed Texas A&M, 6-2, entering the bottom of the fifth inning on Sunday but five straight runs and a blanking of the Aggie offense over the final five innings gave the Tigers a 7-6 win and avoided the series sweep on opening weekend of SEC play.

Centerfielder Dylan Crews provided the game-winning hit with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave LSU its first lead.

LSU improved to 15-5 overall, 1-2 in the SEC, while Texas A&M dropped to 12-7 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when LSU plays host to Louisiana Tech. 

LSU reliever Riley Cooper (1-1) earned his first career win as a Tigers, working the final 1.2 innings and limiting the Aggies to no runs on one hit with one strikeout.

