No. 12 LSU softball loses to No. 1 Oklahoma 3-0

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team wanted to see how they fared against the nation's best, the result was close but not good enough as No. 1 Oklahoma wins at Tiger Park 3-0.

LSU only had three hits on the night as Sooners pitcher Jordy Bahl had 13 strikeouts in seven innings. After giving up three runs in the second, the LSU pitching staff calmed down, not allowing a hit the rest of the game.

LSU now is 33-8 on the season, and will travel to face Auburn this weekend.