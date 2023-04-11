64°
No. 12 LSU softball loses to No. 1 Oklahoma 3-0

1 hour 59 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, April 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team wanted to see how they fared against the nation's best, the result was close but not good enough as No. 1 Oklahoma wins at Tiger Park 3-0.

LSU only had three hits on the night as Sooners pitcher Jordy Bahl had 13 strikeouts in seven innings. After giving up three runs in the second, the LSU pitching staff calmed down, not allowing a hit the rest of the game.

LSU now is 33-8 on the season, and will travel to face Auburn this weekend.

