No. 12 LSU softball beats Missouri 9-1 to win series

1 day 10 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, April 08 2023 Apr 8, 2023 April 08, 2023 6:43 PM April 08, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - After losing game one to Missouri, the LSU softball team bounced back and won both Friday and Saturday's matchups. The Tigers won game three 9-1 in five innings. 

LSU had a really good day at the plate, scoring six runs in the fourth inning. Both Ali Newland and Georgia Clark hit homeruns. Ali Kilponen threw five innings, only allowing one run.

The Tigers improve to 33-7 on the year, and will now have a tough test come Tuesday against No. 1 Oklahoma. 

