64°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 12 LSU softball beats Missouri 9-1 to win series
BATON ROUGE - After losing game one to Missouri, the LSU softball team bounced back and won both Friday and Saturday's matchups. The Tigers won game three 9-1 in five innings.
LSU had a really good day at the plate, scoring six runs in the fourth inning. Both Ali Newland and Georgia Clark hit homeruns. Ali Kilponen threw five innings, only allowing one run.
Trending News
The Tigers improve to 33-7 on the year, and will now have a tough test come Tuesday against No. 1 Oklahoma.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Easter celebrations take place all over the capital region
-
In wake of deadly chases, La. lawmaker's proposal aims to hold police...
-
Restaurants gear up for biggest seafood weekend of the year
-
Major 18-wheeler wreck shuts down stretch of I-12 in Livingston Parish Friday...
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win
-
LSU fans go WILD after Jasmine Carson's halftime buzzer-beater in the national...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: 87th Masters
-
Iowa's Clark: Don't criticize Angel Reese for gesture