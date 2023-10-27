No. 1 LSU WBB wins preseason exhibition against East Texas Baptist 99-26; Hailey Van Lith makes LSU debut

BATON ROUGE - In their first action of the 2023-24 season, No. 1 LSU women's basketball defeated East Texas Baptist 99-26 in a preseason exhibition.

This game served as a showcase for new LSU players, as top transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow played out the gate with an all newcomers starting lineup. Van Lith posted nine points, two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes; Morrow had 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.

LSU's scoring leaders were the first team All-American Angel Reese and SEC Freshman of the Year Flau'jae Johnson; Reese posted a statline of 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Johnson posted 18 points, one rebound and one assist.

LSU plays their regular season debut in Las Vegas versus Colorado on November 6 at 6:30 p.m..