No. 1 LSU baseball wins season opener 10-0 over Western Michigan

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team started the season off with a 10-0 win over Western Michigan.

Air Force transfer and ace Paul Skenes lived up to the preseason hype, throwing six innings, having 12 strikeouts and giving up zero runs on three hits.

Offensively, the Tigers only had nine hits on the day. LSU started the game with a two-run first. But during the inning, third baseman Tommy White hurt his shoulder sliding back to first base and had to leave the game.

All-American Dylan Crews would lead the Tigers with two hits and two runs scored. Freshmen Jared Jones had a nice first college game with one hit, two RBIs and two runs.

No. 1 LSU will be back in action tomorrow to face Western Michigan in game 2 at 1:30.