No. 1 LSU baseball can't complete the sweep, fall to No. 14 Texas A&M 8-6

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 11 Texas A&M struck for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday to erase a 6-4 deficit, and the Aggies avoided the sweep in SEC opening weekend, defeating top-ranked LSU, 8-6, in Blue Bell Park.

The loss ended LSU’s 13-game win streak, as the Tigers are 18-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Texas A&M improved to 14-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

LSU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when the Tigers play host to Central Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Run-scoring singles by centerfielder Stanley Tucker and shortstop Hunter Haas highlighted the Aggies’ eighth-inning rally, as Texas A&M salvaged Game 3 of the teams’ opening SEC series.

Texas A&M reliever Will Johnston (2-0) earned the win, as he fired three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.

LSU reliever Christian Little (2-1) was charged with the loss, allowing two runs on two hits in 1.0 inning with two walks and three strikeouts.

“I felt like we gave a good effort, but we obviously wanted to finish off the series with a win today.”

The game started with 4 LSU runs, thanks to a Gavin Dugas bases loaded walk, a Josh Pearson 2-RBI single and another RBI single by Jordan Thompson.

The Aggies narrowed the gap to 4-1 in the bottom of the first when first baseman Jack Moss launched his first home run of the season.

LSU added a run in the second inning when centerfielder Dylan Crews doubled and scored on third baseman Tommy White’s single.