68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 1 LSU baseball beats Southeastern 10-0 in 7 innings

1 hour 55 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, May 02 2023 May 2, 2023 May 02, 2023 9:17 PM May 02, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

HAMMOND - LSU baseball's trip to Hammond was successful as the Tigers won their first mid-week game in three weeks. LSU beat Southeastern 10-0 in 7 innings. That's the Tigers 12th run rule of the season.

Freshman Gavin Guidry got his first college start on the mound and it was solid. Guidry didn't allow a hit in 2.1 innings pitched and had four strikeouts.

Trending News

Both Gavin Dugas and Tommy White had home runs. The Tigers had 12 hits on the night. LSU improves to 36-8 on the year, and will now travel to Auburn on Friday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days