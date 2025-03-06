No. 1 LSU baseball beats North Dakota State 13-3 with run rule

BATON ROUGE - After coming back down 7-1 against North Dakota State Tuesday, LSU had a more definitive win as the Tigers finished with a 13-3 final score over the Bison.

LSU started strong with a 7-0 first inning and never looked back.

In the third inning, LSU had runners in scoring position when Chris Stanfield singled to left field and Jake Brown came home for another LSU run. In that same inning, Jared Jones hit a home run into right field that plated three more runs for LSU to have an 11-1 lead after three innings.

The scoring party ended with Jones hitting a second homer in the fifth inning to plate two more. The Bison would score one run in the second inning and two more in the seventh.

Freshman pitcher, William Schmidt, got the start on the mound for the Tigers. He threw four innings and struck out seven batters. Schmidt only gave up two hits, one run and two walks.

The Tigers play North Alabama at Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. on Friday.