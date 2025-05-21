Latest Weather Blog
Nine people from across Louisiana, Arkansas accused of sex crimes arrested in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON — Nine people accused of various sex crimes with minors were arrested by Livingston Parish deputies.
Deputies said the men were arrested after investigations into social media-aided solicitation of minors began in March and April.
The following arrests were made by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in cooperation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office:
Kevin Hamby, 31, of Denham Springs
Shengjie Cheng, 32, of Baton Rouge
Kleider Enrique Garcia-Ochoa, 29, of Walker
Cameron Varnado, 27, of Amite
Anthony Farr Jr., 31, of Little Rock, Arkansas
Matthew Totaro, 36, of Metairie
Tytus Miles, 34, of Livingston
Devin Alipio, 25, of Denham Springs
Matthew Traub, 25, of Metairie
All nine people were arrested on indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor charges. Traub was additionally arrested for drug possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to deputies, Cheng is a Chinese national and Garcia-Ochoa is a Venezuelan national. Both have an ICE hold, deputies noted.
Totaro is a registered sex offender.
