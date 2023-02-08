Nine LSU Tigers receive invites to NFL Combine

BATON ROUGE - The Super Bowl may be quickly approaching this weekend, but nine former LSU Tiger players have their eyes on the start of their NFL careers with an invite to the upcoming NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana at the end of the month.

Six defensive players including linebacker Micah Baskerville, defensive back Mekhi Garner, defensive end Ali Gaye, linebacker BJ Ojulari, defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy and defensive back Jay Ward will represent the Tigers when the on-field testing starts, they will be joined by three offensive players in wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, offensive lineman Anthony Bradford and wide receiver Jaray Jenkins as well.

The nine players from one school are the third most of any SEC schools. LSU is preceded by Alabama with 13 and Georgia with 12 players invited to the combine.

You can watch the LSU players work out as the NFL Network will broadcast on-field drills from February 28 through March 6.