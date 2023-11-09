Nick Saban openly laments current LSU receiver transferring from Alabama on Pat McAfee Show

BATON ROUGE - LSU sophomore receiver Aaron Anderson received some high praise from Nick Saban on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show Thursday after LSU's loss to Alabama.

After the game, Saban talked to the New Orleans native and Edna Karr graduate, who initially played for Alabama before transferring to LSU this past offseason. In their short meeting, Saban was caught telling Anderson that he would've gotten more playing time if he stayed at Alabama.

"You'd be playing more here than you are there."



Saban to his former player Aaron Anderson ?? pic.twitter.com/elLmKV03Ov — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 5, 2023

Saban expanded upon that meeting Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show, calling Anderson an "outstanding player" and "fine young man."

"Aaron would've been playing a lot of football for us this year," Saban said. "We were happy to get him in recruiting. We hated to see him go. The guy is from Louisiana, so I get it."

The 5-foot-8, 190 pound receiver hasn't played much this season, as he has 12 receptions for 59 yards on the season.