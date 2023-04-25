Nicholls wins first game in Baton Rouge since 2015 with 6-5 win over #1 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tigers fell to Nicholls on Tuesday, 6-5, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU’s record becomes 32-8 and Nicholls moves to 23-16 overall.

Nicholls’ middle reliever, Saltaformaggio (3-1) earned the win, tossing three innings and allowing no runs on no hits.

LSU’s Bryce Collins (2-1) was charged with the loss after working the final two innings of the game, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and walking two.

Despite being down 2 heading into the bottom of the 9th, Jared Jones' 12th homerun of the year brought LSU to within one. Tigers would load the bases but the rally would fall short after Cade Beloso's blooper to center was caught and Jack Merrifield, running from second, passed the runner at third for the final out. Nicholls wins its first game in Baton Rouge since 2015.