64°
Latest Weather Blog
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on opposing player
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL suspended former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver for spitting on an opposing player, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The suspension comes after Chase spat on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey during a game on Sunday.
NFL suspended Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase for spitting at Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey. Chase denied spitting at Ramsey, but the league determined the video evidence was sufficient to warrant a suspension. pic.twitter.com/ogVs66Xjeh— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2025
Trending News
Schefter said Chase denied spitting at Ramsey, but the league disagreed after reviewing video of the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus transforming into winter wonderland this weekend
-
Large hotel left ransacked, visible from interstate
-
Thrive EBR plan fails, leading to jobs cut in city-parish
-
Curtin trial delayed while state seeks ruling on how evidence of purported...
-
"Most terrifying situation I ever been in:" Denham Springs restaurant employee robbed...