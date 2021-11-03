63°
NFL player, Henry Ruggs III faces charges over fatal drunk-driving crash

1 hour 29 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, November 03 2021 Nov 3, 2021 November 03, 2021 9:34 AM November 03, 2021 in News
Source: BBC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Henry Ruggs III

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - According to the National Football League (NFL), Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of DUI resulting in the death of another person.

Later that evening, the Raiders announced that the 22-year-old athlete had been released from the team.

The deadly crash occurred in Las Vegas, Nevada around 3:39 a.m., and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said the deceased victim was a 23-year-old woman.

LVMPD Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet at the time of the crash and had a passenger in his vehicle, a woman named Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington.

Police added that Ruggs "showed signs of impairment."

Both Ruggs and Washington were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The NFL released a statement regarding the tragic incident, saying,"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident."

The Raiders, likewise, released the following statement, "The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas."

"We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."

After being treated by medical personnel, Ruggs was eventually placed behind bars at Clark County Detention Center on charges of DUI resulting in the death of another person and reckless driving.

Any possible bail will not be determined until Ruggs sees a judge.

