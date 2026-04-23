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NFL DRAFT: LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane selected sixth overall to Kansas City Chiefs

25 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2026 Apr 23, 2026 April 23, 2026 7:58 PM April 23, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane is the first defensive back off the board as he was selected sixth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The pick came when the Chiefs traded up with the Cleveland Browns to go get their first pick in Delane.

Delane is the second-highest LSU defensive back selected in the draft. Derek Stingley Jr. went third overall in 2022.

In his lone season at LSU, Delane finished the season with 45 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions and 13 passes defended. 

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