Latest Weather Blog
NFL assembles all-Black officiating crew for first time
The NFL will have an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in league history when the Rams play the Buccaneers on Monday night.
“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.
The crew consists of: referee Jerome Boger, umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.
Five members of the crew work together regularly. Johnson and Steed will join the group for this game. The crew has a combined 89 seasons in the league and has worked six Super Bowls.
“I am proud of my heritage and excited about my participation in this historic game," Boger said. "The opportunity to work with a great group of Black officials and exhibit our proficiency in executing our assignment is something I am really looking forward to.”
The league has assigned crews based on geography this season to limit travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crew assignment guidelines have also been relaxed to assign officials to games closer to their homes when feasible.
The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer runs into burning home to help residents, dog
-
Wednesday morning crash on I-12 W near Sherwood stalls traffic
-
Pfizer announces 95% effectiveness of new drug; plans to seek FDA approval...
-
Players only meeting took place Tuesday, Coach O to preview Arkansas game...
-
Capital City remains undecided on Mardi Gras plans
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...