Next superintendent of EBR schools to be chosen Thursday

Leslie Brown (left), Nakia Towns (right)

BATON ROUGE - The two final contenders for the role of East Baton Rouge Parish superintendent of schools will find out which one of them has landed the job, Thursday.

According to The Advocate, school board members will choose either 62-year-old Leslie Brown, the chief portfolio services officer of Broward County, Florida, which is the seventh largest school district in the U.S. or 47-year-old Nakia Towns who serves as chief of staff for Hamilton County schools in Tennessee.

If Brown is selected as superintendent she said she would use her experience to take on the role of “collaborator in chief,” and do more than simply tour area schools.

Brown promised to make listening and responding to community needs a primary concern.

She hopes to visit churches, community centers and housing associations to speak to locals and let them tell her what changes they'd like to see in Baton Rouge's public school system.

“That’s how this works, by listening, and going back and listening again,” Brown told audiences during town hall and school board meetings in Baton Rouge.

In contrast, Towns said she understands the importance of listening but is quick to couple listening with taking action to implement necessary changes.

Towns said, “I don’t sit and analyze; I move us forward based on the information that we have.”

Both Towns and Brown have used the past week to speak directly to the public, once on Wednesday night during a town hall and again the following night during separate interviews with the board.

With EBR Schools' current superintendent, Warren Drake, scheduled to retire June 30 and the post-pandemic school year beginning on August 6, the candidate selected by the school board will be expected to take swift action once in office.

Both candidates present impressive backgrounds in education. Towns holds the number two job in a school district of about 45,000 students; slightly larger than East Baton Rouge’s 41,000-plus students. Towns left a career in corporate America in 2010 for a job as a school administrator in Knoxville. She later spent three years with the Tennessee Department of Education before coming to Chattanooga.

While she’s never worked as a schoolteacher, Towns said, she “moonlighted” in education for years, serving as a tutor, volunteer and Saturday school teacher, before changing careers. She said she retains a reverence for the work of teachers and has jumped deeply into educational research, along the way earning a doctorate in education from Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

“I come to you as someone who is a proven and tested leader who has a set of backgrounds and experiences that has uniquely prepared me for this role,” Towns said at those public meetings in Baton Rouge. “It has uniquely prepared me for such a time as this.”

Brown has been the chief portfolio services officer for Florida's Broward County since 2013. She oversees an array of magnet, charter schools and special programs.

Her education experience amounts to a total of 41 years, 12 of which were spent as a classroom teacher, and she served as served as principal of a charter school in Hollywood, Florida from 2004 to 2007.

Brown earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

Brown and Towns were part of an initial field of 24 applicants, including two in-house candidates.

The finalists both have taken part in the selective Chiefs for Change fellowship program, a launching pad for many future school superintendents.

"Either way this goes, East Baton Rouge is going to be in good hands,” Towns has said.

Brown has ties to Baton Rouge. She moved several times growing up before landing in Fort Lauderdale. Brown’s parents, however, stayed in Baton Rouge as did a younger sister, who went to LSU and married a local. Brown’s parents both died within the past year.

Brown said she’s passed on other job opportunities outside of Florida, but when she saw the opening in Baton Rouge she knew it was right.

“I know where my home is, I know where my history is, and I know there is some significant work that I would like to do here,” she has said.

Towns, who is divorced, has visited Baton Rouge several times, but her roots are in central Georgia.

Towns told how she was raised for many years by her grandmother so that her mother could pursue her education in social work, even though there were 10 other children in the household.

Towns’ elementary school in Athens diagnosed her with a speech delay and did not challenge her much academically, but her grandmother knew the little girl was smart.

Illegally using the address of a coworker of her mom, Towns transferred in second grade to a much better elementary school across town. She was soon moved to a gifted program and then skipped ahead a grade because she was so advanced. She’s never forgotten how important that school transfer was for her.

“I strongly believe that every child deserves a world of opportunities open to them,” Towns has said.

Brown and Towns also discussed what they would focus on to get schools back on track after COVID-19.

Brown noted the speed with which Broward County schools shifted to digital instruction. She said East Baton Rouge can use this crisis as an opportunity.

”This can be the most innovative time in education if we get this right,” Brown has said.

Towns said “blended learning” — a mix of in-person and online instruction — should have been the norm before COVID-19 and definitely needs to be the norm now. But she said she’d start the new year focusing on something else: addressing the health and well-being of children traumatized by this experience.

“There were plenty of children for whom this was not a fun summer vacation,” Towns has said.