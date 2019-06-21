Next phase of construction begins for Downtown Greenway

Photo: Downtown Greenway via Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Construction has begun for phase two of construction at the Downtown Greenway.

Crews will start removing and relocating trees in the East Boulevard - T.J. Jemison Boulevard median in Expressway Park. Median improvements include new trees, a bike path, pedestrian path, and additional lighting.

The $1.47 million project was funded by a federal transportation grant. It's slated for completion in the spring of 2020.