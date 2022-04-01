Newly proposed law aims to keep violent offenders in jail

BATON ROUGE - A proposed bill sailing through the capitol aims to stop the revolving door of criminals who continue to commit additional violent acts.

Currently, felons are eligible for "good time" when they commit additional violent crimes with a firearm. Good time allows them to get credits allowing them to be released before their sentences are complete.

The Louisiana Sheriff's Association is behind the bill, which would designate possession of a firearm by a felon as a "crime of violence" when it's committed at the same time as a violent crime.

"It's time that we quit rewarding these people with good time," Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Stassi is the President of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association.

"This bill is only targeting the violent offenders," Stassi said. "So, it's tightening the gap on those people who are violent offenders who also are charged again with a violent offense with a gun."

The bill will be taken up by House lawmakers on Monday.