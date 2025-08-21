82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New West Baton Rouge Parish school coming with $7M additional cost

1 hour 9 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, August 21 2025 Aug 21, 2025 August 21, 2025 4:36 PM August 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - The highest price tag for a new school in West Baton Rouge Parish got $7 million more expensive, Superintendent Chandler Smith said.

The school leader says the maximum price for Cohn Intermediate School was raised from $18 million to $25 million, an increase that he said is dependent on the market 

"This is accurate with the prices of the market at this time," he told WBRZ.

During a school board meeting, Smith told members that tariffs could go up in the next six months but they won't spend any more than $25 million. 

Trending News

The new school will combine Cohn Elementary and Port Allen Middle School. The elementary wing is supposed to open in 2026 and the middle school will open in 2027.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days