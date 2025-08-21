82°
Latest Weather Blog
New West Baton Rouge Parish school coming with $7M additional cost
PORT ALLEN - The highest price tag for a new school in West Baton Rouge Parish got $7 million more expensive, Superintendent Chandler Smith said.
The school leader says the maximum price for Cohn Intermediate School was raised from $18 million to $25 million, an increase that he said is dependent on the market
"This is accurate with the prices of the market at this time," he told WBRZ.
During a school board meeting, Smith told members that tariffs could go up in the next six months but they won't spend any more than $25 million.
Trending News
The new school will combine Cohn Elementary and Port Allen Middle School. The elementary wing is supposed to open in 2026 and the middle school will open in 2027.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Car crashes into side of building at end of BRPD chase,...
-
Good 2 Eat: Kimchi Pasta Shells
-
One person is dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-10 eastbound at La....
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Baton Rouge's 20-hour 'carmageddon'
-
Pointe Coupee superintendent issues statement following fight at Livonia High School