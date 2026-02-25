New West Baton Rouge Fire and Sheriff's substation under construction; could cut down response times

ERWINVILLE - Construction is underway for a new fire department and sheriff's office substation on the corner of U.S. 190 and Rougon Road near Erwinville.

West Baton Rouge Fire Chief Butch Browning said the project is two years in the making.

"We needed a fire station more centrally located in the North. Through our legislative delegation, we were able to secure a grant from the state to build what we're coining as a public safety center," Browning said.

Chief Browning said the new location will help cut down response times, possibly saving lives the next time an emergency strikes.

"It's going to help with response to the entire area. It's a great place for responding to emergencies on the fire department and on the law enforcement fronts," said Browning.

Response times have been a major concern for neighbors in Erwinville after two deadly house fires since December 2025. Two dogs died in a mobile home fire on Erwin Avenue on Dec. 7. Then, in January, Gloria Decuir, 72, and her son Kevin Decuir, 48, died in a house fire in the same neighborhood.

That's why one resident told WBRZ this new substation is long overdue.

Some neighbors questioned whether the new facility will be fully staffed when it's finished, but Browning said that concern has already been addressed.

"We intend to staff it with 2 firefighters and 2 fire medics. So, there will be a fire engine and one of our ambulances there," said Browning.

The new substation could be up and running by January 2027.

Browning said once the new substation opens, Erwinville Fire Station 52, located at 11311 Section Rd., will likely be shut down because it sits between the new facility and Erwinville Fire Station 51 on Poydras Bayou Road.