New vaccine rule for certain private businesses to take effect January 4

The federal government's new vaccine rules for private businesses with 100 or more employees will go into effect January 4, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

According to the new mandate, workers at these businesses must be fully vaccinated by January 4.

A recent CNN article notes that workers who refuse to get vaccinated will have to wear masks while on the job under the long-awaited regulation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Employers are also required to begin providing paid time off to employees who want to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects by Dec. 5 and unvaccinated workers should also start wearing masks by that date, the rule says.

A fact sheet issued Thursday did not detail consequences for noncompliant workers, but officials have said the process would likely start with counseling before serious repercussions, such as termination, are implemented.