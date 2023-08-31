New trash contract starts Friday in EBR Parish, causing several changes in the future

BATON ROUGE - Change with trash pickup in East Baton Rouge has been a major topic in the past year. In March, the Metro Council approved a new contract, and that is why people have since been paying $35 a month for twice-a-week pick up.

Last month, talks to bring that price down were happening. But in the end, the $35 a month price will stick, and now there will be an extra seven dollar charge for every additional bin.

So what else will change?

First off, Republic will no longer be in charge of garbage collection in the parish.

"That's Richards Disposal, and Republic will help with that transition," Mark Armstrong, a spokesman with the city-parish told WBRZ.

Armstrong says Republic will help out for another month and a half to ensure a smooth transition.

The new contract will also change how multi-family homes will have their garbage collected. Starting September 1st, anything over a tri-plex will have to use a dumpster, instead of having individual trash bins.

"We told the landlords that they will have to purchase a dumpster for their garbage disposal," Armstrong said. "So that will keep everything nice and tidy at those locations."

And what about out of bin waste? You can still have bulky trash, like furniture off-to-the-side of your trash bin, but that will only be picked up once a week.

But what about branches tree limbs? If you want that to be picked up, the limbs must be no more than six inches in diameter and five feet long.

"In general it's common sense," Armstrong said. "This is a residential garbage service so anything that is a standard household item, that is what you put on the side of the road."

The new contract also shows changes to the routes garbage trucks will take.

For more information, about residential garbage collection, check this link.