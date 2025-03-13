New time announced for LSU baseball's first SEC game on Friday against Missouri

BATON ROUGE — LSU's first game in SEC play on Friday has been moved up two hours due to a forecast of inclement weather later in the evening.

LSU will now play Missouri at 4:30 p.m. to kick off a three game series this weekend. The game was previously scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The game, which is presented by WBRZ, will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The game will also stream on SEC Network+.

Going into the Friday game, LSU is 17-1.