New Target coming to Juban Crossing shopping center

DENHAM SPRINGS — A new Target is coming to the Juban Crossing shopping center, according to the Louisiana Commercial Database.

The 128,000 square-foot store will be on the northwest corner of Juban Road and Juban Crossing Boulevard.

There will also be a new 75,000 square-foot junior anchor space next to the Target that will be open to other retailers.