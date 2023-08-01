New state laws going into effect Tuesday - See what the legislature approved here

BATON ROUGE - After a seemingly normal legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards signed 179 bills into law. Now, there are more than a dozen new state laws in effect.

One of the most discussed is a bill that calls for harsher penalties for dealing fentanyl. Others regulate smaller issues, like mandating 15 minutes of recess for kids and finally allowing for credit card payments at the Office of Motor Vehicles.

Many are designed to help families and kids.

Fathers are now required to pay for half of all pregnancy-related expenses. On average, without insurance, childbirth costs more than $18,000. Here in Louisiana, insurance holders will pay at least 11% for out of pocket expenses, totaling to more than $2,000. The law gives mothers two years to file a claim, but they need a paternity test.

Louisiana is one of the first states to criminalize deepfake child sexual abuse materials, also known as AI generated porn. Anyone caught creating or possessing AI generated porn depicting a person under the age of 18, faces 20 years in prison.

A new law bars minors from checking out books with specific adult content. Many libraries argued they already have systems in place, and that a new law won't change anything.



"Libraries aren't daycare systems. Who's dropping off their kids unaccompanied. If you're dropping off your child unaccompanied at the library, that's your own fault if your child wanders into the adult section," Amanda Jones, La. Association of School Librarians said.

Inside each public school classroom, signs saying "In God We Trust" are now be displayed if the school has funding to do so.



"At such a time like this, it would be a really wonderful thing for a child no telling where they come from to look up and say you know this nation trusts in God, maybe there is one," State Rep. Dodie Horton, (R) Bossier, said.

Nursing home staff crammed 800 residents into a makeshift shelter in Tangipahoa Parish during Hurricane Ida. A new law says nursing homes can have their licenses revoked if their emergency preparedness plan is rejected by the Department of Health.

Another preventative law, rape kits now can be tracked by victims. Over the years, rape kits went untested for months. Some even stayed in the crime lab as the case went to court, preventing prosecutors from delivering hard DNA evidence.

"The low number of convictions, the lack of responsibility on even testing the rape kit, it's not something that Louisiana can feel good about at all," State Senator, Beth Mizell, (R) Tangipahoa, Washington and northern St. Tammany, said.

For a list of bills signed into law, click here and here.