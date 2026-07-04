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New RV resort in Livingston Parish opens alongside Fourth of July celebrations
SATSUMA — The grand opening for a new RV resort in Livingston Parish took place alongside Fourth of July celebrations on Saturday.
The Patriots RV Resort in Satsuma opened its doors on the Fourth of July holiday with a celebration that included an amphitheater concert and a fireworks show planned for later in the night.
The concert will feature performances by Chloe Harrison, Madelynn Johnston, Shawn Allen and Titanium Rain.
"Our resort is designed to offer a premier, state-of-the-art entertainment destination where luxury meets family fun in a safe and welcoming environment," said Patriots RV Resort Manager Hope Courtney.
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The resort features 91 extra-wide, full-hook-up RV and camper sites along with 12 fully furnished two-story cottages.
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