61°
Latest Weather Blog
New Roads Police arrest man accused of beating woman nearly to death
NEW ROADS — A man accused of beating a woman nearly to death was arrested in New Roads over the weekend.
J'Quan Johnson, 20, was arrested by New Roads Police on Saturday after officers received a call about a woman in distress.
Police said the woman was immediately brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Johnson was later identified as the suspect and arrested on aggravated second-degree battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault, battery of a dating partner, violations of a protective order and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.
Johnson was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center. His bond has not been set.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump orders a funding freeze as his administration reviews federal loans and...
-
Denham Springs senator urges NFL to promote 'family-friendly' halftime show for Super...
-
Baton Rouge lawyer says his clients are among 1,500 pardoned by Trump...
-
Immigration enforcement executive orders have agencies in Baton Rouge adjusting to new...
-
Family organizes fundraiser for Delta Chi member hit by car in Tigerland
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball preps for Auburn
-
Denham Springs, University High soccer win district titles
-
South Carolina apologizes to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson for playing father's song after...
-
LSU women's basketball picks up win over Texas A&M
-
Big Guys No Ties: Will Jayden Daniels go to the Super Bowl?