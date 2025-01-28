61°
New Roads Police arrest man accused of beating woman nearly to death

Tuesday, January 28 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS — A man accused of beating a woman nearly to death was arrested in New Roads over the weekend.

J'Quan Johnson, 20, was arrested by New Roads Police on Saturday after officers received a call about a woman in distress.

Police said the woman was immediately brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was later identified as the suspect and arrested on aggravated second-degree battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault, battery of a dating partner, violations of a protective order and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

Johnson was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center. His bond has not been set.

