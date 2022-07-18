New Roads Mayor back in court next month

NEW ROADS – A motion hearing was held Wednesday regarding New Roads Mayor Robert Myer who is accused of charging thousands of dollars for personal purchases on a city credit card.

Prosecutor Tony Clayton and Myer's defense attorney, Steven Moore, went back and forth Wednesday as Judge James Best presided over the hearing. Moore argued that not all of the information in the case has been handed over to him, whereas Clayton claimed that Moore in fact does have all of the information.

Clayton further stated that he wanted a trial date set on Wednesday as Moore has had time to review the information presented in order for the case to move forward.

Following the attorneys' arguments, Judge Best set another court date for Feb. 8 in hopes of setting a trial date then.

Myer was indicted by a grand jury in August on charges of malfeasance in office and abuse of power. He is accused of using a city credit card for personal purchases. The Investigative Unit reported in August that between 2011 and 2014, Myers had $134,000 in charges on the card, including dinners, movie tickets and hotel stays.