New Roads man shot by police officer arrested for assault and resisting officer; out on bond Wednesday

NEW ROADS — A man shot several times by a New Roads police officer during a disturbance behind a local business has been accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting an officer with force or violence.

State Police said John Sexton, 45, of New Roads was shot several times on Sept. 19 and hospitalized. Pointe Coupee Parish court documents show Sexton was released on a property bond put up by his father, the Iberville Parish assessor. The New Roads officer involved was not injured and it isn't clear what Sexton did to draw the assault charge.

Troopers had said last month they were called to investigate after the shooting behind an O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Hospital Road. The New Roads officer had gone to the scene after a complaint that someone was causing a disturbance.

Sexton is the son of Iberville Parish Assessor Randy Sexton, who issued a statement expressing thanks for "prayers and support" and asking the public to respect his family's privacy.

According to an initial complaint report filed six days after the shooting, StatePolice said New Roads officers were sent out to investigate "a subject cutting himself and damaging an air conditioning unit behind a local O'Reilly's. ... During the encounter, an officer discharged his service weapon at Sexton, striking him several times."

WBRZ reported previously that the officer involved — who has not been charged — has held several short-term jobs with police departments across south Louisiana.

Employment history and post-certification documents show the officer started working in law enforcement in 2007, and nearly 20 years later, had worked at 10 different departments.

"When somebody has worked for that many agencies, and their tenure at some of those agencies has been very short, weeks or months, if I were still running police agencies, and that individual was an applicant, that would be something that would concern me a lot," Greg Phares, a former Baton Rouge police chief said last week.

In one case, the officer worked for a department for fewer than two weeks. However, the reason for the officer's departure is unclear.