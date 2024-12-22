Latest Weather Blog
New Roads lounge hosts toy drive spreading holiday cheer; mayor calls event 'inspiring'
NEW ROADS — A community in New Roads celebrated the season of giving with a toy drive on Saturday.
Car show hosts “Kings of New Roads” held the event at the Loft 6ix Lounge, giving new toys out to kids. Visitors enjoyed food and live performances, as well as taking pictures on Santa’s lap.
Even the Grinch made his rounds spreading holiday cheer.
"It's extremely inspiring. I believe that good deeds inspire good deeds. I'm very happy to see this happen,” New Roads Mayor Theron Smith said.
The lounge’s co-owner said that he is happy to make a difference in the kids’ lives.
“It lets us know we're doing something right in the community and we're helping out. Some kids in the community may not have anything and it may be the only toy they get to open up this Christmas so it feels great,” Loft 6ix Lounge co-owner Delaney Lee said.
