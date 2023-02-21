New Roads celebrating Mardi Gras with one of the state's oldest parades

NEW ROADS MARDI GRAS PARADES

When: Tuesday, Feb, 21 starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Downtown New Roads

The Community Center of Pointe Coupee and the New Roads Lions Club parades run back to back in downtown New Roads. The Lions Club Parade is one of the oldest in the entire state, with last year marking its 100th anniversary.