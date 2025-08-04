New restaurant on Sherwood Forrest Boulevard gaining attention and causing traffic

BATON ROUGE — The new restaurant, Southern Classic Chicken, on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, opened over the weekend, causing a traffic jam of new customers.

Some customers told WBRZ they've been waiting for the franchise to make its way to the capital region and are excited to try it.

Many customers say they've waited along the stretch of Sherwood Forrest Boulevard for 15 minutes or longer. They said the traffic is not as bad, and it's worth the wait.

"We wanted to try something different besides Church’s and Popeyes,” said customer Carmen Guidry.

A Baton Rouge Police officer was on the street regulating traffic at the restaurant's request. Officers blocked off one side of the street to allow customers to exit without heading into moving traffic and backing up the drive-thru. The other lane allows vehicles to have a steady flow of traffic if they are not wishing to turn into the restaurant.

Colby Faciane is one of the few customers who decided not to wait in line and park to place an order. Faciane said that although there are cars stacked behind one another and causing a long wait, having the police block off the road makes it easier to drive down the street.

“It probably would’ve been a mess trying to figure out traffic and where to go," Faciane said. "It would’ve been so backed up right here that you would’ve been able to go. But they have it blocked off, so it’s probably helping a lot.”

BRPD said traffic should die down as time passes.