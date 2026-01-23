57°
New Orleans teacher, coach arrested on child porn charges now faces additional counts
NEW ORLEANS — A teacher and tennis coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, previously arrested on child pornography charges, has been charged with additional crimes, WWL reports.
Benoit G. Cransac, 49, was arrested by Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents at the school's campus on 22 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material on Jan. 8. The French teacher has now been charged with three additional counts of possessing child porn.
Earlier in January, the AG's office said it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and, through an investigation, found child sexual abuse material that had been uploaded to an online account belonging to Cransac.
