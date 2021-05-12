73°
New Orleans Saints to host Green Bay Packers in week one of 2021 NFL season

Wednesday, May 12 2021
Source: New Orleans Saints
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - To kick off the 2021 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, according to a recent announcement from the team.

The game between two of the best in the NFC will take place at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 12.

The remainder of the schedule is expected to be released by Wednesday evening. 

