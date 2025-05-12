Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Saints invite fans to June minicamp for first look at Kellen Moore-led team
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints' June minicamp practices will give the public their first on-field look at a Kellen Moore-led Saints team.
The June 10 and 11 practices will be held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, and Who Dat Nation will get their first looks at the team's nine-player draft class, including Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.
Minicamp will also give fans a look at a post-Derek Carr offense. Carr retired over the weekend after a shoulder injury put his future with the team in question.
Attendance at practice is free of charge, but capacity is limited. Saints season ticketholders may reserve tickets via their account manager starting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the team said.
The general public can reserve tickets for the practices by registering here starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Gates will open for both practices at 11 a.m., 50 minutes before practice is scheduled to start. Following practice, Saints players are set to be available to sign autographs, but this is subject to weather, time and other circumstances, the team said.
