New Orleans residents host 'Trash Parade' after no trash pickup for nearly 3 weeks

39 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, September 18 2021 Sep 18, 2021 September 18, 2021 5:19 PM September 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Residents walked the streets, holding smelly garbage the city has neglected to pick up since Hurricane Ida.

Protesters even fashioned outfits made of single-use items, like garbage bags and aluminum cans for their walk through the rainy streets.

The Trash Parade began at the Marigny and ended at City Hall.

