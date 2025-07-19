New Orleans police officer injured in French Quarter hit-and-run, according to media report

NEW ORLEANS — Police said that a New Orleans police officer and an Orleans Parish Sheriff's deputy were injured in a hit-and-run crash late Friday night in the French Quarter, according to a report by WWL.

The news station said that the wreck happened after officers saw a Chevy Camaro doing "doughnuts" near Conti and Bourbon streets. When police tried to intervene, the driver allegedly accelerated and hit the officer and deputy. The officer was reportedly brought to the hospital and the deputy was treated at the scene.

WWL reported that the driver was identified as 23-year-old Mark Hunter Jr. of Belle Chasse and was arrested in a Canal Street parking garage following a police chase.

The injured officer is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.