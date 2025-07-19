Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans police officer injured in French Quarter hit-and-run, according to media report
NEW ORLEANS — Police said that a New Orleans police officer and an Orleans Parish Sheriff's deputy were injured in a hit-and-run crash late Friday night in the French Quarter, according to a report by WWL.
The news station said that the wreck happened after officers saw a Chevy Camaro doing "doughnuts" near Conti and Bourbon streets. When police tried to intervene, the driver allegedly accelerated and hit the officer and deputy. The officer was reportedly brought to the hospital and the deputy was treated at the scene.
WWL reported that the driver was identified as 23-year-old Mark Hunter Jr. of Belle Chasse and was arrested in a Canal Street parking garage following a police chase.
Trending News
The injured officer is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A vehicle drives into a crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30 people,...
-
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Robert
-
New Orleans police officer injured in French Quarter hit-and-run, according to media...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Liberty Patriots
-
LSU picked near the top of SEC preseason rankings