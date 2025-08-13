New Orleans Police officer arrested, allegedly engaged in prostitution while on duty in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police officer was arrested on prostitution and malfeasance charges on Wednesday.

While investigating a separate case, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations said they learned that Terrance "TJ" Johnson, 56, allegedly paid women for sex while on duty in the French Quarter multiple times.

Johnson later turned himself in on two counts each of prostitution and injuring public records, as well as three counts each of malfeasance in office.

According to Orleans Parish Jail records, his bond has not yet been set.