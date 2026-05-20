New Orleans Pelicans to play two games against Spurs in Europe at start of 2027

NEW YORK — The New Orleans Pelicans are heading to Europe for a pair of regular-season games in January 2027 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The first of the two games will be played at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, on Jan. 14, 2027, and the second will be played at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on Jan. 17, 2027.

The games are part of the league's multiyear slate of regular season games in Europe.

The Paris game will mark the 16th time an NBA contest has been held in France since 1991 and the league's sixth regular season game in Paris.

The Pelicans will be playing their third and fourth games in Europe and their first in France and England.

The Paris game holds significance for both teams and their home cities, with the Pels' Paris game coming months after the Saints are set for their own Parisian debut in October, and Spurs star Victor Wembanyama returning to his home country for the matchup.

"These games provide a unique platform to showcase our team, our culture and our community to global audiences while building meaningful relationships with fans, partners and communities abroad," Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars said. "We are grateful to be part of the NBA's continued international growth efforts, and we are excited to help grow the game globally and connect with new generations of basketball fans."

Around the games, the NBA, the Spurs and the Pelicans will run social impact programming focused on health, wellness and sustainability, youth basketball clinics and coach and referee development programming, along with interactive fan activities in both cities.