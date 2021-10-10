New Orleans man arrested after kidnapping woman from her home

NEW ORLEANS - A man was arrested the day after showing up at a woman's home and kidnapping her once she answered the door.

New Orleans Police Department said 23-year-old Lynzell King was arrested Saturday. Officers said King went to the victim's house Friday.

According to the arrest warrant, when the victim opened the door, King grabbed her. The two got into a physical struggle, and then she was escorted to a white SUV at gunpoint.

King was arrested Saturday morning and booked for simple kidnapping. Police said the victim was found and is in good condition.