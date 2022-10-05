New Orleans deputy constable shot in back while serving eviction notice

NEW ORLEANS - A deputy constable who formerly served with the New Orleans Police Department was shot in the back while serving an eviction notice, sources told WWL-TV.

The property manager who was with the constable was also shot, and both were rushed to a local hospital.

The constable was reported to be in stable condition, and the manager's injuries were non-life-threatening.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence around the property, with video showing FBI agents patrolling the area and helicopters circling to find the suspect.