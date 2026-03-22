New Orleans airport urges travelers to arrive 3 hours early due to shortage of TSA workers

NEW ORLEANS — Airport officials in New Orleans are urging passengers to arrive as early as possible, as travelers flying out of Louis Armstrong International Airport are facing long TSA checkpoint lines for the third week due to the government shutdown.

The partial government shutdown caused by the Senate's failure to pass funding for the Department of Homeland Security has affected the Transportation Security Administration, as workers continue to work without pay.

This has caused many workers to call out sick. According to the Department of Homeland Security, about 27% of TSA agents were absent from work on Thursday at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.

Travelers at the airport on Sunday reported that TSA lines began outside the parking garage, with only two lines open and pre-check closed.

Peak travel hours at the airport typically run from around 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The New Orleans airport released a statement on Sunday urging travelers to arrive at least 3 hours early due to the shortage of TSA workers.

The partial shutdown comes as Democrats have been demanding changes to immigration operations that are at the center of President Donald Trump's deportation campaign.

On Saturday, Trump announced that he will order federal immigration officers to help with airport security starting on Monday unless Democrats agree on a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security.