New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs faces strangulation charge

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (ABC News) — New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing strangulation and assault charges, according to court records.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on Dec. 2, records show, one day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants 33-15.

Details of the alleged incident have not been released.

The Patriots are standing behind Diggs, saying in a statement, "Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations."

"We support Stefon," the team said. "We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary."

The NFL said in a statement, "We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club."