New EBR sites falling short of testing goal; 2,400 tested in 2 days

BATON ROUGE - Four new coronavirus testing sites in East Baton Rouge added more than 2,000 new tests to the statewide count over the past couple days.

According to the city-parish, the new testing sites at Southern University, LSU, the Cortana Mall and the state fair grounds yielded a total of a 2,403 since they opened Tuesday. While test numbers were up at those location Wednesday, with 1,598 performed that day alone, it's still well below the goal set last week.

When announcing the new sites last week, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the hope was to have 5,000 tests performed between those four locations each day.

.@MayorBroome: "We will have four testing sites testing throughout East Baton Rouge that will test 5,000 people per day."



Locations will be the Cortana Mall, Southern University, the state fairgrounds and LSU. @WBRZ — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) July 1, 2020

The announcement of those new testing locations came amid a surge in new cases statewide, which has seen roughly 2,000 new cases a day over the past week.