86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New EBR sites falling short of testing goal; 2,400 tested in 2 days

1 hour 59 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 July 08, 2020 6:11 PM July 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Four new coronavirus testing sites in East Baton Rouge added more than 2,000 new tests to the statewide count over the past couple days.

According to the city-parish, the new testing sites at Southern University, LSU, the Cortana Mall and the state fair grounds yielded a total of a 2,403 since they opened Tuesday. While test numbers were up at those location Wednesday, with 1,598 performed that day alone, it's still well below the goal set last week. 

When announcing the new sites last week, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the hope was to have 5,000 tests performed between those four locations each day. 

The announcement of those new testing locations came amid a surge in new cases statewide, which has seen roughly 2,000 new cases a day over the past week.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days