New developments on Dunn Road to be put on hold until other roadwork is complete

LIVINGSTON PARISH - One council member in Livingston Parish wants to halt any new developments along Dunn Road until two othermajor road projects are complete.

It's something that residents along Dunn Road have been promised for some time. That being a wider roadway with better drainage, and a roundabout at the end to help traffic flow. And until that's done, new neighborhoods might have to wait to start construction.

Surveyors were out working on Dunn and Lockhart Road on Thursday. It’s the future spot of a new roundabout being put in place to alleviate congestion coming to and from Dunn Road. And that road has seen better days.

"Horrible. Potholes, rocks, other cars trying to get in your lane to avoid the potholes,” Laci Parault, who lives off of Dunn Road, said.

New homes are popping up in the area left and right. And that’s taken a toll on the narrow three-mile roadway.

"And the construction vehicles, dump trucks, things like that, are just making the road tear up just quicker,” Livingston Parish Council Member Maurice “Scooter” Keen said.

Keen wants to improve the road's condition and traffic flow before more developments start construction along Dunn Road.

"We don't want to hold up anything in the pipeline, but anything new we're going to stop, for the time being,” Keen said.

The two projects include widening the roadway by two feet, with a one-foot shoulder on each side and replacing the ditches with culverts. The roundabout needs to be finished before any new homes can be built as well.

"I mean more traffic, you need a nicer road,” Parault said.

Residents who have been promised this for more than two years are ready to see the work in action.

"We've been hearing about it and it needs to happen,” Parault said.

Officials said that they hope to finish the Dunn Road project and the roundabout by the end of 2020.